Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Cali. On Wednesday, she announced she was recovering at a hospital following an unspecified medical emergency. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- American rapper Cardi B said Wednesday that she has been hospitalized following a medical emergency and will not be able to perform at an Atlanta music festival as scheduled. She did not specify what the medical emergency was or when it occurred other then to say in a post to Instagram that she has "been in the hospital recovering" over the last few days. Advertisement

She also announced that she will not be able to perform Saturday at the ONE MusicFest along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Method Man and others.

"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there," she said. "Bardi Gang -- thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon."

"Don't worry. Love yall."

The announcement comes more than a month after she announced the birth of her third child on Sept. 13.