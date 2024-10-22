'Disclaimer,' 'It's What's Inside' top streaming charts

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Disclaimer is the No. 1 streaming TV series and It's What's Inside is the top online film, according to ReelGood.com.
The rankings are based on data for the week of Oct. 10-16.
Top 10 TV Series
1. Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
2. Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
3. The Penguin (Max)
4. High Potential (Hulu)
5. Teacup (Peacock)
6. Agatha All Along (Disney+)
7. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
8. From (MGM+)
9. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
10. The Old Man (Hulu)
Top 10 Films
1. It's What's Inside (Netflix)
2. Salem's Lot (Hulu)
3. Caddo Lake (Max)
4. Wolfs (Apple TV+)
5. Terrifier (Prime Video)
6. Terrifier 2 (Freevee)
7. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Netflix)
8. Hold Your Breath (Hulu)
9. Challengers (Prime Video)
10. Lonely Planet (Netflix)