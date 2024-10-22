Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 22, 2024 / 10:10 AM

Reports: Imprisoned producer Harvey Weinstein treated for bone cancer

By Karen Butler
Harvey Weinstein reportedly is being treated for bone marrow cancer. Pool Photo by Seth Wenig/UPI
Harvey Weinstein reportedly is being treated for bone marrow cancer. Pool Photo by Seth Wenig/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Imprisoned producer Harvey Weinstein is being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia, an uncommon form of bone marrow cancer, according to multiple media reports.

NBC News, The Hollywood Reporter and the New York Post reported that the 72-year-old former movie mogul was diagnosed with the disease earlier this month and has been undergoing treatment at Rikers Island prison in New York where he is serving time for multiple sexual offenses.

Advertisement

Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery last month, and battled COVID and double pneumonia in July.

His representative issued a statement regarding Monday's reports.

"Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein's authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition," the statement said.

"It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."

Weinstein was one of the most successful film producers of the 1990s and early 2000s, earning an Oscar for producing Shakespeare in Love and several Emmy and Tony Awards.

Advertisement

Projects he shepherded won an additional 81 Oscars.

But his career crashed after dozens of women he worked with accused him of offenses ranging from harassment to rape.

His behavior and the women who came forward to report it sparked the widespread #MeToo movement against sexual violence starting in 2017.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Movies // 8 minutes ago
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man" icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Movies // 21 minutes ago
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and other stars of "Venom: The Last Dance" stepped out at the film's New York premiere.
'Disclaimer,' 'It's What's Inside' top streaming charts
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Disclaimer,' 'It's What's Inside' top streaming charts
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Disclaimer" is the No. 1 streaming TV series and "It's What's Inside" is the top online film, according to ReelGood.com.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Musician 21 Savage turns 32 and actor Bob Odenkirk turns 62, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 22.
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd lamented that she could not celebrate her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on what would have been her 68th birthday Monday.
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Carrie' as new series
TV // 20 hours ago
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Carrie' as new series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's "Carrie" as a new series at Amazon.
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Music // 20 hours ago
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shakira is going on tour in 2025, the singer announced Monday.
'Drag Race' expands to South Africa
TV // 20 hours ago
'Drag Race' expands to South Africa
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wow Presents Plus announced that "Drag Race" is expanding to South Africa.
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that the 2024 remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" will be available to own Nov. 19 after its exclusivity to BET+ since May.
Harvey Guillen: Guillermo finally sets boundaries in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
TV // 21 hours ago
Harvey Guillen: Guillermo finally sets boundaries in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Harvey Guillen says his human character, Guillermo, is in a healthy place and finally trying to set boundaries with his vampire friends in the sixth and final season of "What We Do in the Shadows."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement