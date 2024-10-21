Advertisement
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott

By UPI Staff
Kane Brown rounds third base after hitting a home run at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Presented by Corona at Globe Life Field as part of All Star Week in Arlington, Texas, on July 13. The musician turns 31 on October 21. File Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI
1 of 4 | Kane Brown rounds third base after hitting a home run at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Presented by Corona at Globe Life Field as part of All Star Week in Arlington, Texas, on July 13. The musician turns 31 on October 21. File Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 83)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 82)

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 75)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 65)

-- Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prime minister and crown prince of Bahrain, in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 48)

Andrew Scott attends the world premiere of 'Catherine Called Birdy' at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 42)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 36)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 31)

-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 29)

-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

