Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 83)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 82)

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 75)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 65)

-- Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prime minister and crown prince of Bahrain, in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 42)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 36)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 31)

-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 29)

-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 27)