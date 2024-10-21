Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772
-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833
-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917
-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928
-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929
-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 84)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 83)
-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 82)
-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 75)
-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950
-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956
-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 65)
-- Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prime minister and crown prince of Bahrain, in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 48)
-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 42)
-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 36)
-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 31)
-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 29)
-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 27)