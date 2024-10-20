Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Kamala Harris, Viggo Mortensen

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632
-- Poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854
-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856
-- Educator John Dewey in 1859
-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882
-- Musician Jelly Roll Morton, born Ferdinand LaMothe, in 1890
-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910
-- Musician Louis Marshall "Grandpa" Jones in 1913
-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931
-- Actor William Christopher in 1932
-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935
-- Musician Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 87)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 87)
-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 84)
-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946
-- Musician Tom Petty in 1950
-- Actor William Russ in 1950 (age 74)
-- Filmmaker Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 66)
-- Canadian astronaut/former Governor-General Julie Payette in 1963 (age 61)
-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Jim "Soni" Sonefeld (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 59)
-- TV personality Sunny Hostin in 1968 (age 56)
-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician/actor Jimi Westbrook in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Dan Fogler in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Sam Witwer in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Asante Blackk in 2001 (age 23)