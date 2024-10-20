Advertisement
Oct. 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Kamala Harris, Viggo Mortensen

By UPI Staff
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis., on October 17. Harris turns 60 on October 20. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis., on October 17. Harris turns 60 on October 20. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632

-- Poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854

-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856

-- Educator John Dewey in 1859

-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882

-- Musician Jelly Roll Morton, born Ferdinand LaMothe, in 1890

-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910

-- Musician Louis Marshall "Grandpa" Jones in 1913

-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931

-- Actor William Christopher in 1932

-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935

-- Musician Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 87)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 87)

-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 84)

-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946

-- Musician Tom Petty in 1950

-- Actor William Russ in 1950 (age 74)

-- Filmmaker Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 66)

-- Canadian astronaut/former Governor-General Julie Payette in 1963 (age 61)

-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Jim "Soni" Sonefeld (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 59)

-- TV personality Sunny Hostin in 1968 (age 56)

-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician/actor Jimi Westbrook in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Dan Fogler in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Sam Witwer in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Asante Blackk in 2001 (age 23)

