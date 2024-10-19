Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Gillian Jacobs, Jason Reitman

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.
-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810
-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1862
-- Writer Jack Anderson in 1922
-- Writer John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931
-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932
-- Artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 87)
-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940
-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 79)
-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 79)
-- Writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Patrick Simmons (Doobie Brothers) in 1948 (age 76)
-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (72)
-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 64)
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 62)
-- TV personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor/filmmaker Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 58)
-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 57)
-- TV producer Trey Parker in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Pras, born Prakazrel Michel, (Fugees) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Omar Gooding in 1976 (age 48)
-- Filmmaker Jason Reitman 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Benjamin Salisbury in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 41)
-- Musician Zac Barnett (American Authors) in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Hunter King in 1993 (age 31)