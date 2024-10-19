Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Gillian Jacobs, Jason Reitman

1 of 3 | Gillian Jacobs arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 42 on October 19. File Photo by Chris Chew./UPI | License Photo

Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810

-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1862

-- Writer Jack Anderson in 1922

-- Writer John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931

-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932

-- Artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940

-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 79)

-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 79)

-- Writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Patrick Simmons (Doobie Brothers) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (72)

-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 64)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 62)

-- TV personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor/filmmaker Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 58)

-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV producer Trey Parker in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Pras, born Prakazrel Michel, (Fugees) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Omar Gooding in 1976 (age 48)

-- Filmmaker Jason Reitman 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Benjamin Salisbury in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician Zac Barnett (American Authors) in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Hunter King in 1993 (age 31)

