Oct. 18, 2024 / 7:55 AM

Universal Epic Universe to open in Orlando in May

By Karen Butler
Jay Baruchel, the voice of Hiccup in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," and Rebecca-Jo Dunham arrive for the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles in 2019. The film franchise inspired a land in the new Florida theme park Universal Epic Universe. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jay Baruchel, the voice of Hiccup in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," and Rebecca-Jo Dunham arrive for the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles in 2019. The film franchise inspired a land in the new Florida theme park Universal Epic Universe. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The new Florida theme park Universal Epic Universe is slated to open on May 22.

"Universal Epic Universe offers different worlds for everyone," Universal announced on its website Thursday.

"Step through amazing portals transporting you to the excitement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter -- Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon -- Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park. Five immersive worlds. One amazing theme park."

The park joins Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay as Universal attractions in Florida.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22.

