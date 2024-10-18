Trending
Oct. 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Lindsey Vonn, Freida Pinto

By UPI Staff
Lindsey Vonn arrives on the red carpet at TIME 100 Next at SECOND on October 24 in New York City. The former Olympian turns 40 on October 18. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 2 | Lindsey Vonn arrives on the red carpet at TIME 100 Next at SECOND on October 24 in New York City. The former Olympian turns 40 on October 18. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Pope Pius II in 1405

-- Toy company founder Frederick August Otto Schwarz in 1836

-- Novelist Fannie Hurst in 1889

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1919

-- Singer Anita O'Day in 1919

-- Greek actor Melina Mercouri in 1920

-- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in 1926

-- Sports broadcaster Keith Jackson in 1928

-- Actor Peter Boyle in 1935

-- Actor Dawn Wells in 1938

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in 1939

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Ditka in 1939

-- Composer Howard Shore in 1946 (age 78)

-- Singer/songwriter Laura Nyro in 1947

-- Actor Joe Morton in 1947 (age 77)

-- Playwright Wendy Wasserstein in 1950

-- Actor Pam Dawber in 1951 (age 73)

-- Writer Terry McMillan in 1951 (age 73)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova in 1956 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Erin Moran in 1960

-- Musician Wynton Marsalis in 1961 (age 63)

-- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in 1972 (age 52)

-- Recording artist Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn in 1984 (age 40)

-- Conservative writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Freida Pinto in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Zac Efron in 1987 (age 37)

-- Country singer Riley Green in 1988 (age 36)

-- Television personality Bristol Palin in 1990 (age 34)

-- WNBA star Brittney Griner in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Tyler Posey in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Barry Keoghan in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Sophie Thatcher in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

