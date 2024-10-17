Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Matthew Macfadyen, Ziggy Marley

1 of 3 | Matthew Macfadyen appears with his trophy as winner of the Best Supporting Actor, Television for "Succession" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 50 on October 17. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

-- Jupiter Hammon, America's first published Black poet, in 1711

-- Pope John Paul I in 1912

-- Writer Arthur Miller in 1915

-- Actor Rita Hayworth in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Coryell in 1924

-- Writer Jimmy Breslin in 1930

-- Astronaut William Anders in 1933

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Daredevil Robert "Evel" Knievel in 1938

-- Musician Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) in 1941

-- Musician Gary Puckett (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Bob Seagren in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Michael McKean in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Margot Kidder in 1948

-- Actor George Wendt in 1948 (age 76)

-- Astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Alan Jackson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Comedian Norm Macdonald in 1959

-- Actor Grant Shaud in 1961 (age 63)

-- Animator/actor Mike Judge in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor/writer Mark Gatiss in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician René Dif (Aqua) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Ziggy Marley in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Wyclef Jean (Fugees/Soul Assassins) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Wood Harris in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Matthew Macfadyen in 1974 (age 50)

-- MMA fighter Holly Holm in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Felicity Jones in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Max Irons in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Jacob Artist in 1992 (age 32)