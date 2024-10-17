Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Matthew Macfadyen, Ziggy Marley

By UPI Staff
Matthew Macfadyen appears with his trophy as winner of the Best Supporting Actor, Television for "Succession" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 50 on October 17. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Matthew Macfadyen appears with his trophy as winner of the Best Supporting Actor, Television for "Succession" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 50 on October 17. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Jupiter Hammon, America's first published Black poet, in 1711

-- Pope John Paul I in 1912

-- Writer Arthur Miller in 1915

-- Actor Rita Hayworth in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Coryell in 1924

-- Writer Jimmy Breslin in 1930

-- Astronaut William Anders in 1933

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Daredevil Robert "Evel" Knievel in 1938

-- Musician Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) in 1941

-- Musician Gary Puckett (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Bob Seagren in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Michael McKean in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Margot Kidder in 1948

-- Actor George Wendt in 1948 (age 76)

-- Astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, in 1956 (age 68)

Advertisement

-- Musician Alan Jackson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Comedian Norm Macdonald in 1959

-- Actor Grant Shaud in 1961 (age 63)

-- Animator/actor Mike Judge in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor/writer Mark Gatiss in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician René Dif (Aqua) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Ziggy Marley in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Wyclef Jean (Fugees/Soul Assassins) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Wood Harris in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Matthew Macfadyen in 1974 (age 50)

-- MMA fighter Holly Holm in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Felicity Jones in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Max Irons in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Jacob Artist in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in fall at 31
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in fall at 31
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Payne, 1/5 of the band One Direction, died Wednesday in a fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Ares.
'Stranger Things' alum Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season
TV // 12 hours ago
'Stranger Things' alum Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Mason Dye, who played Jason Carver in "Stranger Things," will portray Bombsight in "The Boys" Season 5.
Medical mystery drama 'Watson' to premiere Jan. 26
TV // 12 hours ago
Medical mystery drama 'Watson' to premiere Jan. 26
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Watson," a new series inspired by Sherlock Holmes and starring Morris Chestnut, will premiere Jan. 26 on CBS.
Jason Bateman blackmails Taron Egerton in 'Carry-On' teaser
Movies // 13 hours ago
Jason Bateman blackmails Taron Egerton in 'Carry-On' teaser
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing a new holiday thriller starring "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton and "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman.
Helena Zengel rescues creature in 'The Legend of Ochi' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Helena Zengel rescues creature in 'The Legend of Ochi' trailer
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing its upcoming film "The Legend of Ochi," starring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard and Willem Dafoe.
Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander join Ed Gein 'Monster' season
TV // 15 hours ago
Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander join Ed Gein 'Monster' season
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams will join Charlie Hunnam in "Monster" Season 3 on Netflix.
'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'
TV // 15 hours ago
'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," has a new Season 2 trailer featuring the song "Come Play" by K-pop group Stray Kids.
Kendrick Lamar wins Hip Hop Artist of the Year at BET Hip Hop Awards
Music // 16 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar wins Hip Hop Artist of the Year at BET Hip Hop Awards
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin and Future were among the big winners at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Music // 17 hours ago
Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie performed her latest single, "Mantra," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
TV // 22 hours ago
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Lucifer" alum Tom Ellis told UPI that the married professor he plays in Season 2 of "Tell Me Lies" only adds to the complexity of the university-set psychological thriller.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in fall at 31
One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in fall at 31
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement