Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Matthew Macfadyen, Ziggy Marley

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
|Advertisement
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra. They include:
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Jupiter Hammon, America's first published Black poet, in 1711
-- Pope John Paul I in 1912
-- Writer Arthur Miller in 1915
-- Actor Rita Hayworth in 1918
-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Coryell in 1924
-- Writer Jimmy Breslin in 1930
-- Astronaut William Anders in 1933
-- Daredevil Robert "Evel" Knievel in 1938
-- Musician Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) in 1941
-- Musician Gary Puckett (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1942 (age 82)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Bob Seagren in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Michael McKean in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Margot Kidder in 1948
-- Actor George Wendt in 1948 (age 76)
-- Astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Alan Jackson in 1958 (age 66)
-- Comedian Norm Macdonald in 1959
-- Actor Grant Shaud in 1961 (age 63)
-- Animator/actor Mike Judge in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor/writer Mark Gatiss in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician René Dif (Aqua) in 1967 (age 57)
-- Musician Ziggy Marley in 1968 (age 56)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Wyclef Jean (Fugees/Soul Assassins) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Wood Harris in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Matthew Macfadyen in 1974 (age 50)
-- MMA fighter Holly Holm in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Felicity Jones in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Max Irons in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Jacob Artist in 1992 (age 32)