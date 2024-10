1 of 5 | Liam Payne died Wednesday at age 31. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Singer Liam Payne died Wednesday in a fall from a CasaSur hotel third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires. CNN and ABC7 confirmed the incident with local police. He was 31. Payne rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. Advertisement

The band debuted on The X Factor Season 7. Though they did not win, they released five albums before their hiatus in 2015.

One Direction was also featured in the Morgan Spurlock concert film One Direction: This Is Us. Payne released a solo album and was working on a second.

His last released single was "Teardrops" in March.

Notable deaths of 2024