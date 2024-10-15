Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Dominic West, Bailee Madison

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.
-- Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844
-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872
-- Writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881
-- Writer Mario Puzo in 1920
-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924
-- Musician Barry McGuire (Mamas & the Papas) in 1935 (age 89)
-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 87)
-- Actor/filmmaker Penny Marshall in 1943
-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944
-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Tito Jackson in 1953
-- Actor Larry Miller in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Jere Burns in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955
-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 65)
-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Mark Reznicek (Toadies) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) in 1969 (age 55)
-- TV personality Paige Davis in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Dominic West in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 25)