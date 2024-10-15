Trending
Oct. 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Dominic West, Bailee Madison

By UPI Staff
Dominic West arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 55 on October 15. File Photo by Chris Chew
1 of 2 | Dominic West arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 55 on October 15. File Photo by Chris Chew | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.

-- Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844

-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872

-- Writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881

-- Writer Mario Puzo in 1920

-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924

-- Musician Barry McGuire (Mamas & the Papas) in 1935 (age 89)

-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/filmmaker Penny Marshall in 1943

-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Tito Jackson in 1953

-- Actor Larry Miller in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Jere Burns in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955

-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Mark Reznicek (Toadies) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) in 1969 (age 55)

-- TV personality Paige Davis in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Dominic West in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

