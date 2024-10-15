Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Cynthia Bailey, Crystal Kung Minkoff of 'Real Housewives' to host podcast

By Annie Martin
Cynthia Bailey will co-host the podcast "Humble Brag" with Crystal Kung Minkoff. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Cynthia Bailey will co-host the podcast "Humble Brag" with Crystal Kung Minkoff. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Real Housewives alums Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff will host a new podcast.

Bailey, who starred on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kung Minkoff, a former cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, announced the podcast Humble Brag on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Did you miss us? We've been dreaming of this podcast for over a year, and we can't hold it in a second longer. Humble Brag is HERE, every Monday, starting October 21st!" Bailey wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Humble Brag will explore the world of reality TV, pop culture and celebrities. Bailey and Kung Minkoff will share their thoughts on hot topics of the week and give insiders insight into reality TV.

The show hails from Envy Media, founded by The Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Envy Media for our new podcast. Nick is one of the scrappiest, hardest-working people I've met, and his relentless drive for success mirrors my own," Kung Minkoff said in a statement to Deadline. "From the start, Nick made it clear that he understood Cynthia and I for who we are, and he's passionate about building something authentic around our voices -- without trying to fit us into a predefined mold or concept. That's the kind of collaboration and partnership that truly excites us."

Viall confirmed the news on X, writing, "Lucky to have these queens as part of our family."

Minkoff was a starring cast member in Seasons 11-13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bailey starred in Seasons 3-13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, appeared as a guest in Season 15, and will appear as a friend of the housewives in Season 16.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Gorge' photos: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy play snipers in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 26 minutes ago
'The Gorge' photos: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy play snipers in sci-fi thriller
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "The Gorge," a genre-bending new film from "Sinister" director Scott Derrickson, is coming to Apple TV+.
James Gunn introduces 'Superman' pup Krypto the Superdog
Movies // 59 minutes ago
James Gunn introduces 'Superman' pup Krypto the Superdog
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Superman" director James Gunn gave a first look at Krypto the Superdog, a pup inspired by his own rescue dog.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India
TV // 1 hour ago
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an Indian spy thriller in the "Citadel" franchise coming to Prime Video.
Taylor Swift to release 'Eras Tour' book, 'Tortured Poets' anthology vinyl
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift to release 'Eras Tour' book, 'Tortured Poets' anthology vinyl
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will release a book commemorating her "Eras Tour" and the album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl and CD.
'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6
TV // 4 hours ago
'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a sixth season on Apple TV+.
'Culinary Class Wars' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
'Culinary Class Wars' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean cooking competition series "Culinary Class Wars" will return for a second season on Netflix.
Itzy releases 'Gold' album, music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Itzy releases 'Gold' album, music video
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released the album "Gold" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates 'Pulp Fiction' at 30
Movies // 7 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates 'Pulp Fiction' at 30
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of "Pulp Fiction" by posting an Instagram video of him reciting his famous biblical monologue from the iconic crime drama.
James Wan marks 'end of an era' as he films final 'Conjuring' movie
Movies // 8 hours ago
James Wan marks 'end of an era' as he films final 'Conjuring' movie
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Director James Wan has started filming his final "Conjuring" movie, which is set for release in 2025.
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
TV // 10 hours ago
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones discuss how the spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," premiering Thursday on CBS, continues the tone of "Young Sheldon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Demi Moore says Bruce Willis is 'stable' on dementia journey
Demi Moore says Bruce Willis is 'stable' on dementia journey
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Dominic West, Bailee Madison
Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Dominic West, Bailee Madison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement