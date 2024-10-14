Trending
Oct. 14, 2024 / 3:35 PM / Updated at 4:00 PM

Demi Moore says Bruce Willis is 'stable' on dementia journey

By Jessica Inman
Bruce Willis, pictured at the premiere of "Glass" in 2019 was diagnosed with aphasia and then frontotemporal dementia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Bruce Willis, pictured at the premiere of "Glass" in 2019 was diagnosed with aphasia and then frontotemporal dementia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Demi Moore says ex-husband Bruce Willis is "stable" as he navigates frontotemporal dementia.

Willis, 69, received the diagnosis in 2023, after doctors found aphasia in 2022, People reported.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is," Moore said Sunday at the Hamptons International Film Festival. "And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."

She added, "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Moore, 61, shares three daughters with Willis -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The couple broke up in 2000.

Willis also has daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

Rumer recently had a baby, and Demi said she spent time with both Willis and the newest addition to the family "two days ago."

"And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it," she said.

Moore was ultimately given the Career Achievement in Acting Award during the event.

Moore who recently starred in the horror movie The Substance will also appear in Landman, a forthcoming series on Paramount+.

