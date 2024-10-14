Advertisement
Oct. 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw

By UPI Staff
Natalie Maines sings the national anthem at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on August 22. The musician turns 50 on October 14. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 2 | Natalie Maines sings the national anthem at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on August 22. The musician turns 50 on October 14. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- King James II of England in 1633

-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644

-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890

-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916

-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927

-- Watergate figure/writer/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 86)

-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Cliff Richard (Shadows) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Justin Hayward (Moody Blues) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952

-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 71)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Thomas Dolby (Fallout Club) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Lori Petty in 1963 (age 61)

-- Radio personality Jim Rome in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Natalie Maines (Chicks) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Tricia "Shaznay" Lewis (All Saints) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 46)

-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 23)

