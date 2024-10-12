Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 12, 2024 / 10:59 AM

Hillary Clinton's Broadway musical 'Suffs' to close Jan. 5

By Karen Butler
"Suffs" star Shaina Taub arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI
1 of 3 | "Suffs" star Shaina Taub arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical Suffs -- which counts former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a producer -- is set to play its final performance Jan. 5.

"You have until January 5th to see our history-making, two-time Tony Award-winning original musical on Broadway before we hit the road on tour. Keep Marching," the show's X feed said Friday.

Advertisement

The show about the U.S. women's suffragist movement officially opened on April 18.

"Bringing the story of the suffs to the stage has been an honor and we are deeply grateful to our cast and company," producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman said in a statement Friday.

"Watching audiences encounter the inspiring women of Suffs, many of whom they had never heard of before, has been extremely profound, especially in this election season. We are thrilled to have played a part in giving new life to the suffragists' fight for the vote through Shaina Taub's award-winning book and score and look forward to sharing it with audiences across the country."

Advertisement

The original cast included Shaina Taub, Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella, Grace McLean, Hannah Cruz, Kim Blanck, Anastacia McCleskey, Ally Bonino, Tsilala Brock, Nadia Dandashi and Emily Skinner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 24 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hiroyuki Sanada, Martie Maguire
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hiroyuki Sanada, Martie Maguire
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Hiroyuki Sanada turns 64 and musician Martie Maguire turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 12.
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," the sequel to the 2003 movie with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will premiere Aug, 8.
Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of former President Donald Trump, is expecting her first child.
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and two others will star with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Netflix film "RIP."
Carole King helps Reba McEntire with 'Happy's Place' theme song
Music // 22 hours ago
Carole King helps Reba McEntire with 'Happy's Place' theme song
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carole King helped Reba McEntire create the theme song for her upcoming comedy, "Happy's Place," which premieres Friday.
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa
Music // 23 hours ago
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll dropped new music Friday. "Beautifully Broken" features 22 tracks, including "Time of Day" with MGK, "Higher Than Heaven" with Wiz Khalifa and "When the Drugs Don't Work" with Ilsey.
Blackpink's Jennie releases 'Mantra,' first solo single of 2024
Music // 23 hours ago
Blackpink's Jennie releases 'Mantra,' first solo single of 2024
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie released a single and music video for the song "Mantra."
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and fellow "Pitch Perfect" stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix film "Woman of the Hour."
Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album
Music // 1 day ago
Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Charli XCX dropped a remix version of "Brat" on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom
Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement