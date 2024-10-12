Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hiroyuki Sanada, Martie Maguire

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906
-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919
-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932
-- Musician Luciano Pavarotti in 1935
-- Musician Sam Moore (Sam & Dave) in 1935 (age 89)
-- Musician Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942
-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Jane Siberry in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Hiroyuki Sanada in 1960 (age 64)
-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963
-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968
-- Musician Martie Maguire (Chicks) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 54)
-- Olympic track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 49)
-- Olympic skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Brian J. Smith in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 25)
-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 22)