Entertainment News
Oct. 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hiroyuki Sanada, Martie Maguire

By UPI Staff
Hiroyuki Sanada holds his Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "Shogun" backstage during the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 64 on October 12. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Hiroyuki Sanada holds his Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "Shogun" backstage during the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 64 on October 12. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Musician Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- Musician Sam Moore (Sam & Dave) in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Musician Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Jane Siberry in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Hiroyuki Sanada in 1960 (age 64)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968

-- Musician Martie Maguire (Chicks) in 1969 (age 55)

File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 54)

-- Olympic track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 49)

-- Olympic skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Brian J. Smith in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 22)

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann (C) and Iris Apatow attend the premiere of "The Comedian" as part of AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 11, 2016. Iris turns 15 on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

