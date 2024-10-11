Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 11, 2024 / 2:06 PM

Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom

By Jessica Inman
Tiffany Trump is expecting her first child, her father, Donald Trump, announced Thursday. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiffany Trump is expecting her first child, her father, Donald Trump, announced Thursday. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's younger daughter is going to be a mom, the former president shared Thursday.

Tiffany Trump, 30, had not yet announced her pregnancy, when her father, speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, spilled the baby news.

Advertisement

He apparently spotted Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulous, in the crowd, prompting the announcement.

Boulous is the father of 27-year-old Michael Boulous, who married Tiffany in 2022.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy, and she's an exceptional young woman," Donald Trump said. "And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Donald Trump shares Tiffany with Marla Maples, his second wife, who was intentional about "raising her outside of the spotlight," People reports.

Tiffany and her father "had a strained relationship" and didn't talk often, according to the outlet.

Celebrity mothers-to-be

Harry Shum Jr. (R) of "Shadowhunters" and Shelby Rabara of "Steven Universe" arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 11, 2018. Shum and Rabara are expecting their first child. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and two others will star with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Netflix film "RIP."
Carole King helps Reba McEntire with 'Happy's Place' theme song
Music // 2 hours ago
Carole King helps Reba McEntire with 'Happy's Place' theme song
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carole King helped Reba McEntire create the theme song for her upcoming comedy, "Happy's Place," which premieres Friday.
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa
Music // 3 hours ago
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll dropped new music Friday. "Beautifully Broken" features 22 tracks, including "Time of Day" with MGK, "Higher Than Heaven" with Wiz Khalifa and "When the Drugs Don't Work" with Ilsey.
Blackpink's Jennie releases 'Mantra,' first solo single of 2024
Music // 3 hours ago
Blackpink's Jennie releases 'Mantra,' first solo single of 2024
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie released a single and music video for the song "Mantra."
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and fellow "Pitch Perfect" stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix film "Woman of the Hour."
Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album
Music // 4 hours ago
Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Charli XCX dropped a remix version of "Brat" on Friday.
Comedian John Mulaney to host variety talk show on Netflix
TV // 7 hours ago
Comedian John Mulaney to host variety talk show on Netflix
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney has signed on to host a variety talk show on Netflix.
Netflix orders more 'Diplomat,' 'Nobody Wants This'
TV // 7 hours ago
Netflix orders more 'Diplomat,' 'Nobody Wants This'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered Season 3 of the political dramedy "The Diplomat" and Season 2 of the rom-com "Nobody Wants This."
Screamfest: 'Ick' helped Brandon Routh make peace with career path
Movies // 10 hours ago
Screamfest: 'Ick' helped Brandon Routh make peace with career path
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Brandon Routh and the cast of "Ick" discuss how the horror-comedy made them think about their lives on the Screamfest red carpet.
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
Movies // 10 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mr. Crocket," on Hulu Friday, creates a new horror icon who stands toe to toe with the scary greats, a children's television host who comes out of the TV to punish abusive families.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement