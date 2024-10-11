Tiffany Trump is going to be a mom

1 of 5 | Tiffany Trump is expecting her first child, her father, Donald Trump, announced Thursday. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's younger daughter is going to be a mom, the former president shared Thursday. Tiffany Trump, 30, had not yet announced her pregnancy, when her father, speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, spilled the baby news. Advertisement

He apparently spotted Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulous, in the crowd, prompting the announcement.

Boulous is the father of 27-year-old Michael Boulous, who married Tiffany in 2022.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy, and she's an exceptional young woman," Donald Trump said. "And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Donald Trump shares Tiffany with Marla Maples, his second wife, who was intentional about "raising her outside of the spotlight," People reports.

Tiffany and her father "had a strained relationship" and didn't talk often, according to the outlet.

Celebrity mothers-to-be