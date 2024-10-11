Trending
Oct. 11, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer

By UPI Staff
Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 15th hole in round one of the Women's U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on July 6, 2023. The golfer turns 35 on October 11. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 3 | Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 15th hole in round one of the Women's U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on July 6, 2023. The golfer turns 35 on October 11. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821

-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844

-- Former first lady/writer Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884

-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925

File Photo courtesy of the Miami Dade County Archives

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930

-- Actor/musician Ron Leibman in 1937

-- Musician Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 78)

-- Sports writer Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 71)

-- Omani Prime Minister/Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 67)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI

-- Musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Sean Patrick Flanery in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966

-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 39)

-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

