Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821

-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844

-- Former first lady/writer Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884

-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930

-- Actor/musician Ron Leibman in 1937

-- Musician Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 78)

-- Sports writer Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 71)

-- Omani Prime Minister/Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 67)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Sean Patrick Flanery in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966

-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 39)

-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 31)