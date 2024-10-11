Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821
-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844
-- Former first lady/writer Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884
-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925
-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930
-- Actor/musician Ron Leibman in 1937
-- Musician Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 78)
-- Sports writer Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 71)
-- Omani Prime Minister/Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 67)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Sean Patrick Flanery in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966
-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 39)
-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 35)
-- Musician Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 31)