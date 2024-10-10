Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 10, 2024 / 1:52 PM

Starz and Britbox team up on new streaming option

By Jessica Inman
Caitriona Balfe, pictured at the premiere of "The Cut" on September 5, stars in "Outlander," which streams on Starz. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Streamers Starz and BritBox are teaming up for a new offering, which launched Thursday.

The joint subscription can be purchased for $14.99, unlocking new titles from both platforms.

Starz released Sweetpea Thursday about a woman's double life, and Britbox will soon stream Joan, a series about a jewel thief starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

"We believe this expanded offering adds value for adult audiences seeking prestige, high-quality premium programming and provides an incredibly seamless and low-friction consumer experience," says Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman.

The bundle is available via www.starz.com/us/en/buy-bundle/britbox.

"This standalone offering is a first-of-its kind for Starz, and soon, Starz subscribers will have the opportunity to curate a personalized bundle that aligns with their individual entertainment preferences," a press release states.

Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the limited series "Bank Under Siege," which premieres Nov. 8.
'Outer Banks' stars say their hearts are with North Carolina hurricane victims
TV // 2 hours ago
'Outer Banks' stars say their hearts are with North Carolina hurricane victims
NEW YORK, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks" stars Chase Stokes and Drew Starkey say North Carolina has a special place in their hearts, and they are looking for ways to help those communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Prime Video users to soon have Apple TV+ add-on option
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Prime Video users to soon have Apple TV+ add-on option
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video subscribers will soon have the option to bundle Apple TV+ with their membership.
Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters
Music // 3 hours ago
Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes performs his album "Shawn" in "For Friends and Family Only," a live concert film that will screen in theaters Nov. 14.
Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV
TV // 3 hours ago
Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Liane Moriarty, the author of "Big Little Lies," will see two more of her books adapted for television.
Elvis Nolasco: 'Mr Crocket' different from Candyman
Movies // 9 hours ago
Elvis Nolasco: 'Mr Crocket' different from Candyman
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Elvis Nolasco discusses the backstory he created for his horror movie "Mr. Crocket," on Hulu Friday, and how the film explores metaphors for parenting and screen addiction.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Musician David Lee Roth turns 70 and actor Wendi McLendon-Covey turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 10.
Taylor Swift donates $5M to hurricane relief efforts
Music // 17 hours ago
Taylor Swift donates $5M to hurricane relief efforts
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Feeding America to help those impacted by recent hurricanes in the American southeast.
Prime Video orders Season 4 of 'Reacher'
TV // 19 hours ago
Prime Video orders Season 4 of 'Reacher'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Prime Video has ordered a fourth season of "Reacher" ahead of the action thriller's third season premiere.
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre to star in HBO's 'Lanterns'
TV // 20 hours ago
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre to star in HBO's 'Lanterns'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Friday Night Lights" alum Kyle Chandler and "Genius: MLK/X" actor Aaron Pierre have signed on to star in HBO's "Lanterns."
