Starz and Britbox team up on new streaming option

1 of 5 | Caitriona Balfe, pictured at the premiere of "The Cut" on September 5, stars in "Outlander," which streams on Starz. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Streamers Starz and BritBox are teaming up for a new offering, which launched Thursday. The joint subscription can be purchased for $14.99, unlocking new titles from both platforms. Advertisement

Starz released Sweetpea Thursday about a woman's double life, and Britbox will soon stream Joan, a series about a jewel thief starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

"We believe this expanded offering adds value for adult audiences seeking prestige, high-quality premium programming and provides an incredibly seamless and low-friction consumer experience," says Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman.

The bundle is available via www.starz.com/us/en/buy-bundle/britbox.

"This standalone offering is a first-of-its kind for Starz, and soon, Starz subscribers will have the opportunity to curate a personalized bundle that aligns with their individual entertainment preferences," a press release states.