Oct. 10, 2024 / 11:56 AM

Prime Video users to soon have Apple TV+ add-on option

By Jessica Inman
Jennifer Aniston, pictured at the SAG Awards on February 24, stars in "The Morning Show," a series on AppleTV+. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Jennifer Aniston, pictured at the SAG Awards on February 24, stars in "The Morning Show," a series on AppleTV+. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video subscribers will soon have the option to bundle Apple TV+ with their membership.

Users can add the Apple TV+ suite of shows to their streaming library for an additional $9.99 a month, which is the same price consumers would pay if purchasing Apple TV+ by itself.

"Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming," said Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head.

The streamer had already offered Paramount+, Crunchyroll, Max and AMC+ for an additional fee.

"As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experiences directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video," Hopkins added.

The new subscription option will be available for Prime Video users in October, but a specific date was not shared.

"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world's greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible," said Apple services senior Vice President, Eddy Cue.

Harrison Ford, Jason Segel attend 'Shrinking' premiere in LA

Stars Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

