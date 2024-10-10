Trending
Oct. 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey

By UPI Staff
David Lee Roth arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The musician turns 70 on October 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
David Lee Roth arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The musician turns 70 on October 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Scientist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731

-- Musician Giuseppe Verdi in 1813

-- Artist Alberto Giacometti in 1901

-- Musician Thelonious Monk in 1917

-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924

-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician John Prine in 1946

-- Musician/dancer/actor Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Charles Dance in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 75)

-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950

-- Musician David Lee Roth (Van Halen) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 65)

-- Comedian/actor Julia Sweeney in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963

-- Musician Jim Glennie (James) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 58)

-- California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football legend Brett Favre in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor/TV personality Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 51)

-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 36)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

