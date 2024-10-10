Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
-- Scientist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731
-- Musician Giuseppe Verdi in 1813
-- Artist Alberto Giacometti in 1901
-- Musician Thelonious Monk in 1917
-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924
-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician John Prine in 1946
-- Musician/dancer/actor Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Charles Dance in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 75)
-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950
-- Musician David Lee Roth (Van Halen) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 65)
-- Comedian/actor Julia Sweeney in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963
-- Musician Jim Glennie (James) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 58)
-- California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1967 (age 57)
-- Musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 55)
-- Football legend Brett Favre in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor/TV personality Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 51)
-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 36)