Amber and Matt Barnett, of 'Love is Blind,' are going to be parents

Amber and Matt Barnett from "Love Is Blind" Season 1 are having a baby. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Amber and Matt Barnett, who starred in Season 1 of Love is Blind, are going to be parents. The pair revealed their baby news on The Love Seat podcast, hosted by fellow alums Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, Tuesday. Advertisement

"How's life now?" Lauren asked in the episode. "Catch everybody up. What's next? What's new for you guys?"

Amber responded by explaining that she returned to school, and that Matt started on a new career path in sales.

"And then over summer break, he just went and knocked me up," Amber said.

Lauren and Cameron cheered and applauded the news.

"There's a baby Barnett on the way!" Lauren said.

Amber said the news, which they also posted on Instagram, was "very unexpected."