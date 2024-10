Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro

1 of 3 | Scott Bakula arrives on the red carpet at Liongate's "Ordinary Angels" premiere at SVA Theater on February 19 in New York City. The actor turns 70 on October 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Musician Camille Saint-Saens in 1835

-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903

-- Convicted Watergate burglar/writer/lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918

-- Musician John Lennon (Beatles) in 1940

-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician John Entwistle (Who) in 1944

-- Musician Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 76)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 74)

-- Writer/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 73)

-- TV personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician James Fearnley (Pogues) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 66)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician PJ Harvey in 1969 (age 55)

-- Filmmaker Steve McQueen in 1969 (age 55)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sörenstam in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Steve Burns in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Sean Lennon (Plastic Ono Band/Cibo Matto) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Comedian/actor Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 43)

-- Organizing consultant Marie Kondo in 1984 (age 40)

-- Comedian/actor Melissa Villaseñor in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Jodelle Ferland in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Jacob Batalon in 1996 (age 28)

-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Jharrel Jerome in 1997 (age 27)

