Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 7, 2024 / 8:20 AM

Madonna says she reunited with brother Christopher Ciccone before his death

By Karen Butler
Madonna is grieving the death of her brother Christopher Ciccone. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Madonna is grieving the death of her brother Christopher Ciccone. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Pop music star Madonna has posted photos and a heartfelt message remembering her brother Christopher Ciccone, who died of cancer over the weekend. He was 63.

"My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together," Madonna, 66, wrote Sunday.

Advertisement

Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too. My ballet Teacher -- also named Christopher -- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay.a word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived. When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer. My brother followed.And again we took each other's hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City!"

Advertisement

She remembered how Ciccone had started out as one of her backup dancers, then later became the creative director for many of her outrageous blockbuster concert tours.
Advertisement

"We defied the Roman Catholic Church,The Police, the Moral Majority and all Authority figures that got in the way of Artistic freedom!" Madonna said.

"My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him."

The singer acknowledged they had been estranged for years, but reunited when he became ill.

"We found our way back to each other," she said. "I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands. We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I'm glad he's not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he's dancing somewhere."

Notable deaths of 2024

John Amos
Actor John Amos arrives for the premiere of "Madea Goes to Jail" in New York City on February 18, 2009. Amos, best known for his roles on "Good Times," "Roots" and "Coming to America," died at the age of 84 on August 21. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Music // 13 minutes ago
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- CBS aired a star-studded special celebrating 50 years of the American Music Awards on Sunday night.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Nicole Ari Parker, Yo-Yo Ma
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Nicole Ari Parker, Yo-Yo Ma
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Nicole Ari Parker turns 54 and musician Yo-Yo Ma turns 69, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 7.
'Joker: Folie à Deux' tops North American box office with $40M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Joker: Folie à Deux' tops North American box office with $40M
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate
TV // 16 hours ago
'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" mined for laughs what it imagined Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris' reaction might have been to last week's vice presidential debate.
Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone dies of cancer at 63
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone dies of cancer at 63
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone has died of cancer at the age of 63, two weeks after their 81-year-old stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, passed away.
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 22 hours ago
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Louis Puech Scigliuzzi told UPI his "Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" character Laurent just wanted to say "goodbye" to Daryl when he chased him down at the end of Season 1.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Jeremy Sisto, Emily Mortimer
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Jeremy Sisto, Emily Mortimer
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Jeremy Sisto turns 50 and actor Emily Mortimer turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 6.
Amazon Freevee scraps 'Who's the Boss?' sequel series
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon Freevee scraps 'Who's the Boss?' sequel series
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee reportedly has scrapped plans for a "Who's the Boss?" sequel series featuring the original show's stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.
Broadway lights to be dimmed for Tony winner Gavin Creel
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Broadway lights to be dimmed for Tony winner Gavin Creel
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Broadway League has announced that the marquee lights from several theaters on the Great White Way will be dimmed to honor the late Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel.
Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen step up for Hurricane Helene victims
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen step up for Hurricane Helene victims
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country music stars and Tennessee natives Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen are raising money and awareness for those devastated by Hurricane Helene last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone dies of cancer at 63
Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone dies of cancer at 63
'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate
'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate
'Joker: Folie à Deux' tops North American box office with $40M
'Joker: Folie à Deux' tops North American box office with $40M
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Jeremy Sisto, Emily Mortimer
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Jeremy Sisto, Emily Mortimer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement