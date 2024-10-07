Advertisement
Oct. 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Nicole Ari Parker, Yo-Yo Ma

By UPI Staff
Nicole Ari Parker attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The actor turns 54 on October 7 File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Nicole Ari Parker attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The actor turns 54 on October 7 File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728

-- Scientist Niels Bohr in 1885

-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897

-- Actor June Allyson in 1917

-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931

-- TV personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 82)

-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Jill Larson in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 73)

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Ricky Phillips (Styx) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Hector "Tico" Torres (Bon Jovi) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 69)

-- Recording executive/TV personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Dylan Baker in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Nicole Ari Parker in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Damian Kulash (OK Go) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Omar Miller in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Aaron Ahsmore in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Shawn Ahsmore in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 38)

-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 19)

