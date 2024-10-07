Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Nicole Ari Parker, Yo-Yo Ma

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728
-- Scientist Niels Bohr in 1885
-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897
-- Actor June Allyson in 1917
-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931
-- TV personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 82)
-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Jill Larson in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 73)
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Ricky Phillips (Styx) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Hector "Tico" Torres (Bon Jovi) in 1953 (age 71)
-- Musician Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 69)
-- Recording executive/TV personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Dylan Baker in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 57)
-- Musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Nicole Ari Parker in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Damian Kulash (OK Go) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Omar Miller in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Aaron Ahsmore in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Shawn Ahsmore in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 38)
-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 19)