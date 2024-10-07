'Alien: Isolation' sequel in the works

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Alien: Isolation is getting a sequel.

Al Hope, the creative director of the original 2014 survival horror video game, announced on the game's 10th anniversary Monday that a sequel is in early development at Creative Assembly and Sega.

"On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear," Hope said in a statement. "Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

Alien: Isolation is based on the Alien film series. The game takes place 15 years after the original 1979 film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley.

Alien: Isolation follows Amanda Ripley (voiced by Andrea Deck), an engineer and the daughter of Ellen Ripley. The character must contend with an alien as she investigates her mother's disappearance aboard the space station Sevastopol.

"It's been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for the game over the years and see it reach so many players around the world. Your boundless enthusiasm, excitement, screams (!) and steely courage in the face of cinema's greatest killer, have been profoundly rewarding," Hope said.

"Whether you're a nightmare mode veteran or stepping into Amanda Ripley's shoes for that thrilling first attempt (good luck!), we wanted to express our deep gratitude. It was a dream project brought to life by a brilliant team, and the reception you have given it over the years is extraordinary."

The Alien film franchise consists of four main films, the crossover series Alien vs. Predator, and the prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Alien: Romulus, a new film set in between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), opened in theaters in August.

Hulu is also developing Alien: Earth, the franchise's first TV series.