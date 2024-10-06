Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Jeremy Sisto, Emily Mortimer

By UPI Staff
Jeremy Sisto arrives on the red carpet at the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on October 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jeremy Sisto arrives on the red carpet at the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on October 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Musician Jenny Lind in 1820

-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846

-- Architect Le Corbusier in 1887

-- Aviator Roland Garros in 1888

-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905

-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908

-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925

-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel in 1944 (age 1944)

-- Musician Thomas McClary (Commodores) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Television executive Les Moonves in 1949 (age 75)

-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Kevin Cronin Jr. (REO Speedwagon) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo in 1958 (age 66)

-- Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Tommy Stinson (Replacements/Guns N' Roses) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Emily Mortimer in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Jeremy Sisto in 1974 (age 50)

-- Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Will Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 34)

-- Musician/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 22)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

