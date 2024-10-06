Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Jeremy Sisto, Emily Mortimer

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
|Advertisement
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Musician Jenny Lind in 1820
-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846
-- Architect Le Corbusier in 1887
-- Aviator Roland Garros in 1888
-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905
-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908
-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925
-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 82)
-- Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel in 1944 (age 1944)
-- Musician Thomas McClary (Commodores) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Television executive Les Moonves in 1949 (age 75)
-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Kevin Cronin Jr. (REO Speedwagon) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 69)
-- Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo in 1958 (age 66)
-- Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Tommy Stinson (Replacements/Guns N' Roses) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Emily Mortimer in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Jeremy Sisto in 1974 (age 50)
-- Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Will Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 34)
-- Musician/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 22)