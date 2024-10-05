Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 5, 2024

Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen step up for Hurricane Helene victims

By Karen Butler
Debris clings to structures, marking the height of intense flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, N.C., on October 2. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI
1 of 5 | Debris clings to structures, marking the height of intense flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, N.C., on October 2. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country music stars and Tennessee natives Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen are raising money and awareness for those devastated by Hurricane Helene last week.

At least 215 people have been confirmed dead, hundreds remain missing and thousands displaced throughout Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

Parton personally donated $1 million to the nonprofit Mountain Ways Foundation Friday, while her Dollywood Parks & Resorts and The Dollywood Foundation gave another $1 million to the organization.

"These are special people here; they're my people," Parton said at a Walmart in Newport, Tenn.

"I feel like all people are my people, but everyone here grew up in the mountains just like I did, so of course I have a close connection to them. I can't stand to see anyone hurting, so I wanted to do what I could to help after these terrible floods."

Joining Parton at the event was Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, who pledged his company, which includes Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation, would give $10 million toward hurricane relief efforts.

Wallen is promoting a food drive in Knoxville, Tenn., in addition to donating $500,000 to the American Red Cross.

"My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states," Wallen posted in an Instagram story earlier this week.

"Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help."

Trevor Riggin, Red Cross' national president for humanitarian services, issued a statement to Knox News, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, expressing its gratitude to Wallen.

"We can't thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee," Riggin said.

Recording artist North Carolina native Luke Combs also took to social media to say the storm victims are on his mind.

"Absolutely heartbroken for everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene. Especially my folks in Western North Carolina," Combs posted.

"Me and my team have been making some calls and I think we've got something really special lined up to help the Carolinas as much as we can. More details to come ASAP."

Singer-songwriter Chris Janson and his family have been traveling to affected areas and distributing water and non-perishable items, and comedian Terrence K. Williams has personally been cooking up pancakes to provide a bit of comfort to heartbroken North Carolinians.

