Broadway lights will be dimmed for the late Gavin Creel at a future date to be arranged with his family. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Broadway League has announced that the marquee lights from several theaters on the Great White Way will be dimmed to honor the late Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel. The memorial is to take place at a date and time to be coordinated with Creel's family at their request, the league said Friday. Advertisement

Creel died Sept. 30 from an aggressive form of cancer. He was 48.

Broadway theatres to dim lights in memory of beloved Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel. Read more: https://t.co/wxRA1nvxgq— The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) October 4, 2024

"It is hard to fathom the loss of Gavin Creel," Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League, said in a statement.

"Not only was he an actor of the highest caliber, but he was also a committed activist and champion for so many causes both within and outside of our industry," Laks added. "Gavin gave of his whole self to our community, both in his performances and his charitable work. The Broadway community is lucky to have known him both as an actor and an individual, and to have benefited from the joy that he brought into so many people's lives."

Advertisement

Creel was known for his roles in the New York and London stage musicals Hello, Dolly! Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, Bounce, Hair, Mary Poppins, Into the Woods and La Cage aux Folles.

Eddie Redmayne, Sarah Paulson arrive for 2024 Tony Awards

Eddie Redmayne arrives on the red carpet at The 77th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 16, 2024. Redmayne is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo