Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet

Jacob Tremblay arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The actor turns 18 on October 5.

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 87)

-- Musician Steve Miller in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Brian Johnson (AC/DC) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician/political activist Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker/writer Clive Barker in 1952 (age 72)

-- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in 1952 (age 72)

-- Comedian/actor Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist/TV personality Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Daniel Baldwin in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Auto racer Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 62)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor/musician Heather Headley in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician/writer Colin Meloy (Decemberists) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Parminder Nagra in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 41)

-- Heiress/TV personality Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 41)

-- NFL tight end/actor Travis Kelce in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Betty Who, born Jessica Anne Newham, in 1991 (age 33);

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 18)