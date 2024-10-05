Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 5, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet

By UPI Staff
Jacob Tremblay arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The actor turns 18 on October 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jacob Tremblay arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The actor turns 18 on October 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 87)

-- Musician Steve Miller in 1943 (age 81)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Musician Brian Johnson (AC/DC) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician/political activist Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker/writer Clive Barker in 1952 (age 72)

-- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in 1952 (age 72)

-- Comedian/actor Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist/TV personality Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Daniel Baldwin in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Auto racer Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 62)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor/musician Heather Headley in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician/writer Colin Meloy (Decemberists) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Parminder Nagra in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) in 1978 (age 46)

Advertisement

-- Musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 41)

-- Heiress/TV personality Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 41)

-- NFL tight end/actor Travis Kelce in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Betty Who, born Jessica Anne Newham, in 1991 (age 33);

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Last of the Sea Women' makes a splash on Apple TV+ with Korea's legendary female divers
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'The Last of the Sea Women' makes a splash on Apple TV+ with Korea's legendary female divers
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sue Kim's "The Last of the Sea Women" celebrates haenyeo culture and chronicles the threats to their way of life from pollution, climate change and industrial overfishing.
'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes
TV // 13 hours ago
'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery shared a glimpse into its upcoming chapter of "People Magazine Investigates" Friday.
'Crazy Rich Asians' writer Adele Lim to direct 'Princess Diaries 3'
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Crazy Rich Asians' writer Adele Lim to direct 'Princess Diaries 3'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The writer behind "Crazy Rich Asians" and Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" is set to direct "Princess Diaries 3."
Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing "Out of My Mind," a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.
Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Espresso' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 16 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Espresso' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter performed "Espresso" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday night.
Blackpink's Lisa includes 'Kiss Me' in romantic new song
Music // 17 hours ago
Blackpink's Lisa includes 'Kiss Me' in romantic new song
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa interpolates the Sixpence None the Richer hit "Kiss Me" in her new song "Moonlit Floor."
Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks has issued a statement in response to accusations of rape and sexual assault made by a former makeup artist.
Showrunner Kurt Sutter exits 'Abandons' western project at Netflix
TV // 18 hours ago
Showrunner Kurt Sutter exits 'Abandons' western project at Netflix
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter has quit his latest series, "The Abandons," weeks before the Netflix western was scheduled to wrap filming.
'Abbott Elementary'-'Always Sunny' crossover episode in the works
TV // 20 hours ago
'Abbott Elementary'-'Always Sunny' crossover episode in the works
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An "Abbott Elementary" and "Always Sunny" crossover episode is in the works.
No Season 3 for 'That '90s Show' on Netflix
TV // 20 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'That '90s Show' on Netflix
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled "That '90s Show" after two seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles
'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Tony La Russa, Caitriona Balfe
Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Tony La Russa, Caitriona Balfe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement