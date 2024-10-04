Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Tony La Russa, Caitriona Balfe

1 of 2 | Tony La Russa takes to the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 26. The former Cardinals manager turns 80 on October 4. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Artist Frederic Remington in 1861

-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880

-- Comedian/actor Buster Keaton in 1895

-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934

-- Writer Jackie Collins in 1937

-- Writer Anne Rice in 1941

-- Writer Roy Blount Jr. in 1941 (age 83)

-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 81)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 67)

-- Recording executive/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Wendy Makkena in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Chris Lowe (Pet Shop Boys) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Jon Secada in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Abraham Benrubi in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Matthew "M." Ward (She & Him/Monsters of Folk) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 28)

