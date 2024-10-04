Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Tony La Russa, Caitriona Balfe

By UPI Staff
Tony La Russa takes to the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 26. The former Cardinals manager turns 80 on October 4. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Tony La Russa takes to the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 26. The former Cardinals manager turns 80 on October 4. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Artist Frederic Remington in 1861

-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880

-- Comedian/actor Buster Keaton in 1895

-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923

UPI File Photo

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934

-- Writer Jackie Collins in 1937

-- Writer Anne Rice in 1941

-- Writer Roy Blount Jr. in 1941 (age 83)

-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 81)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 67)

-- Recording executive/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Wendy Makkena in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Chris Lowe (Pet Shop Boys) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Jon Secada in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Abraham Benrubi in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Matthew "M." Ward (She & Him/Monsters of Folk) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 45)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
