Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Tony La Russa, Caitriona Balfe

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822
-- Artist Frederic Remington in 1861
-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880
-- Comedian/actor Buster Keaton in 1895
-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923
-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934
-- Writer Jackie Collins in 1937
-- Writer Anne Rice in 1941
-- Writer Roy Blount Jr. in 1941 (age 83)
-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 81)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 67)
-- Recording executive/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Wendy Makkena in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Chris Lowe (Pet Shop Boys) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Jon Secada in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Abraham Benrubi in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Matthew "M." Ward (She & Him/Monsters of Folk) in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 35)
-- Musician Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 28)