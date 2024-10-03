'General Hospital' alum Ron Hale dies at 78

Ron Hale, who starred in "General Hospital," has died. He was 78.

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ron Hale, who starred in General Hospital, has died. He was 78. According to an obituary, Hale died Aug. 27. No official cause of death was listed. Advertisement

Hale was well known for his portrayal of General Hospital's Mike Corbin, a role he took on beginning in 1995.

"The entire General Hospital family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," a post on X reads. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague."

The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bl50WrEk96— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 3, 2024

He also starred in Port Charles, a General Hospital offshoot.

Prior to that, he played Dr. Roger Coleridge in Ryan's Hope, beginning in 1975, a role that earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations.

He also appeared in All the President's Men.

Advertisement

Fans offered outpourings of grief on the General Hospital post.

"Absolutely loved his character on GH," one commenter said. "He had a way of bringing me to tears in his last scenes. May he rest in eternal peace."

Notable deaths of 2024