Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 12:49 PM

'General Hospital' alum Ron Hale dies at 78

By Jessica Inman
Ron Hale, who starred in "General Hospital," has died. He was 78.
Ron Hale, who starred in "General Hospital," has died. He was 78.

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ron Hale, who starred in General Hospital, has died. He was 78.

According to an obituary, Hale died Aug. 27. No official cause of death was listed.

Advertisement

Hale was well known for his portrayal of General Hospital's Mike Corbin, a role he took on beginning in 1995.

"The entire General Hospital family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," a post on X reads. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague."

He also starred in Port Charles, a General Hospital offshoot.

Prior to that, he played Dr. Roger Coleridge in Ryan's Hope, beginning in 1975, a role that earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations.

He also appeared in All the President's Men.

Advertisement

Fans offered outpourings of grief on the General Hospital post.

"Absolutely loved his character on GH," one commenter said. "He had a way of bringing me to tears in his last scenes. May he rest in eternal peace."

Notable deaths of 2024

John Amos
Actor John Amos arrives for the premiere of "Madea Goes to Jail" in New York City on February 18, 2009. Amos, best known for his roles on "Good Times," "Roots" and "Coming to America," died at the age of 84 on August 21. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vampires find 'dark purpose' in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
TV // 13 minutes ago
Vampires find 'dark purpose' in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for the last chapter of "What We Do in the Shadows," which premieres Oct. 21.
'The Confidante' trailer: French thriller on Max is inspired by true events
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Confidante' trailer: French thriller on Max is inspired by true events
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "The Confidante," the first Max original from France, premieres on the streaming service Oct. 11.
Motley Crue announces upcoming Las Vegas residency
Music // 1 hour ago
Motley Crue announces upcoming Las Vegas residency
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Motley Crue announced an upcoming Las Vegas residency on Thursday.
Featurette shows 'Smile 2' 'way more off the rails' than original
Movies // 3 hours ago
Featurette shows 'Smile 2' 'way more off the rails' than original
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a featurette for "Smile 2" on Thursday.
Nickelodeon announces its 'Kids Pick the President' poll
TV // 3 hours ago
Nickelodeon announces its 'Kids Pick the President' poll
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced its poll allowing kids to cast their votes for president Thursday.
Ming-Na Wen proud 'Gremlins' cartoon spotlights Chinese culture, characters
TV // 9 hours ago
Ming-Na Wen proud 'Gremlins' cartoon spotlights Chinese culture, characters
NEW YORK, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen told UPI she is proud that her animated series, "Gremlins: The Wild Batch," spotlights early 20th-century Asian culture in the United States better than the live-action "Gremlins" movies made in the 1980s.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Al Sharpton, Clive Owen
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Al Sharpton, Clive Owen
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Rev. Al Sharpton turns 70 and actor Clive Owen turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 3.
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," in theaters Friday, adds surreal flourishes to the tale of murderous clown Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) but ultimately reveals it is not going anywhere.
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Companion," a new film starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, opens in January.
Jack Whitehall to star in holiday comedy special
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Jack Whitehall to star in holiday comedy special
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Jack Whitehall will star in the holiday comedy special "Jack in Time for Christmas," which lands on Prime Video in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Al Sharpton, Clive Owen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Al Sharpton, Clive Owen
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement