Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco

Annie Leibovitz speaks about the new Pixel 4 phone at the Made by Google 19 Google product launch event on October 15, 2019, in New York City. The photographer turns 75 on October 2.

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- England's King Richard III in 1452

-- Nat Turner, leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800

-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847

-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869

-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890

-- Actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928

-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Don McLean in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 76)

-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 76)

-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Sting, born Gordon Sumner, (Police) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Floyd "Bud" Gaugh (Sublime) in 1967 (age 57)



-- Actor Joey Slotnick in 1968 (age 56)

-- TV personality/actor Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Jim Root (Slipknot) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Tiffany Darwish in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician LaTocha Scott-Bivens (Xscape) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Lene Nystrom (Aqua) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Efren Ramírez in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 34)