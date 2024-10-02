Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- England's King Richard III in 1452
-- Nat Turner, leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800
-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847
-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869
-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890
-- Actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928
-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Don McLean in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 76)
-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 76)
-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Sting, born Gordon Sumner, (Police) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician Floyd "Bud" Gaugh (Sublime) in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Joey Slotnick in 1968 (age 56)
-- TV personality/actor Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Jim Root (Slipknot) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Tiffany Darwish in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician LaTocha Scott-Bivens (Xscape) in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Lene Nystrom (Aqua) in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Efren Ramírez in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 34)