Oct. 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco

By UPI Staff
Annie Leibovitz speaks about the new Pixel 4 phone at the Made by Google 19 Google product launch event on October 15, 2019, in New York City. The photographer turns 75 on October 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Annie Leibovitz speaks about the new Pixel 4 phone at the Made by Google 19 Google product launch event on October 15, 2019, in New York City. The photographer turns 75 on October 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- England's King Richard III in 1452

-- Nat Turner, leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800

-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847

-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869

-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890

-- Actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928

-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Don McLean in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 76)

-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 76)

-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Sting, born Gordon Sumner, (Police) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Floyd "Bud" Gaugh (Sublime) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Joey Slotnick in 1968 (age 56)

-- TV personality/actor Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Jim Root (Slipknot) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Tiffany Darwish in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician LaTocha Scott-Bivens (Xscape) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Lene Nystrom (Aqua) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Efren Ramírez in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 34)

