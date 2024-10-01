Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 7:44 AM

Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48

By Karen Butler
Gavin Creel, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hello, Dolly!," has died at the age of 48. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gavin Creel, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hello, Dolly!," has died at the age of 48. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel has died after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 48.

The Tony winner is known for his roles in the New York and London stage musicals Hello, Dolly! Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, Bounce, Hair, Mary Poppins, Into the Woods and La Cage aux Folles.

Creel's partner, Alex Temple Ward, told Playbill Monday that Creel was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma in July.

He underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital before going home under hospice care, according to Ward.

"Today, we mourn the devastating loss of Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, whose extraordinary talent, kindness, and passion lit up the stage and our hearts," the Tony Awards X account said.

"Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent," Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Instagram.

"He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he's no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit.We love you and we'll always love you Gavin."

"I haven't been able to move for hours. In total shock. Sending so much love to all our community who are mourning our beloved beautiful, ludicrously talented friend," Hannah Waddingham wrote in the comments on Miranda's post.

"Beloved by the #Broadway community, the radiant actor #GavinCreel has died from a rare form of cancer. He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in "Hello Dolly" and I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can't believe he's gone. What a loss," Bette Midler commented.

"I've been thinking all day about our beloved Gavin Creel. And although one prepares, one is never ready to lose someone like him. Weren't we blessed to know him? His legacy and talent and VOICE lives on forever. Gavin, you are SO LOVED. See you in heaven. RIP sweet angel," Kristin Chenoweth wrote on X.

Notable deaths of 2024

Kris Kristofferson
Singer and actor Kris Kristofferson performs at the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 23, 2017 in Somerset, England. The Grammy winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, known for his hit songs "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Me and Bobby McGee" and for his role in 1976's "A Star Is Born," died at age 88 on September 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

