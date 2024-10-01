'Good Times,' 'Coming to America' actor John Amos dies

1 of 2 | John Amos died in August, his son confirmed Tuesday. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Actor John Amos died of natural causes at age 84. He died Aug. 21 but his son K.C. Amos announced the news to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. Variety also confirmed the news Tuesday via Amos's representatives. Advertisement

Amos played patriarch James Evans on the '70s sitcom Good Times. The show killed off James in an automobile accident after Amos disputed the show's shift in focus to James' son, J.J. (Jimmie Walker).

'70s TV audiences also saw Amos as the older Kunta Kinte in the miniseries Roots. On film, Amos did action movies like Die Hard 2 and comedies like Coming to America.

In the Eddie Murphy vehicle, Amos played Cleo McDowell, owner of an imposter McDonald's fast food restaurant. He reprised that role in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America.

Before Good Times, Amos had already racked up impressive TV credits on Maude, Sanford and Son and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He continued working on television with appearances on The A-Team, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Righteous Gemstones.

Other film credits include Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, Madea's Witness Protection and Uncut Gems.

