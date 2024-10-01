Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 1: Jimmy Carter, Beck Bennett

By UPI Staff
Former President Jimmy Carter attends an exhibit on January 12, 2015, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Carter turns 100 on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former President Jimmy Carter attends an exhibit on January 12, 2015, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Carter turns 100 on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Henry III, king of England, in 1207

-- First lady Caroline Harrison in 1832

-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881

-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910

-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920

-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 100)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924

-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 89)

-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938

-- Musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 79)

-- Writer Tim O'Brien in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Yvette Freeman in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 62)

-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Christopher Titus in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 40)

-- Comedian/actor Beck Bennett in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 22)

-- Actor Priah Ferguson in 2006 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

