Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Ken Page died Monday at age 70. People and The Los Angeles Times confirmed his passing Tuesday. Broadway credits include the Cowardly Lion in The Wiz, Old Deuteronomy in Cats, Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls and Ken in Ain't Misbehavin'. At The Muny in St. Louis, Page did Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, Les Miserables and more. Advertisement

He played Old Joe in a Muny production of Waitress this year.

On film, Page voiced the villain Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, which has become a staple every Halloween since 1993. He joined stage concerts of Nightmare at the Hollywood Bowl, Wembley and BMO Stadium.

He also voiced characters in All Dogs Go to Heaven and Kingdom Hearts video games. Page got on screen work in films Torch Song Trilogy, I'll Do Anything and TV's Family Matters and Touched By an Angel.

No cause of death was released.

