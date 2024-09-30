Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 11:30 AM

'This is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia, model Jarah Mariano expecting baby

By Jessica Inman
Milo Ventimiglia, pictured at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019, is going to be a father. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Milo Ventimiglia, pictured at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019, is going to be a father. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is expecting a child with his wife, Victoria's Secret model Jarah Mariano.

She shared the pregnancy news on Instagram Sunday.

In the photos, Mariano sports her baby bump while sitting on a surfboard off the Hawaiian coast.

"Baby on board!" she wrote.

Ventimiglia, well known for his portrayal of father-figure Jack Pearson, married Mariano in an intimate ceremony in 2023.

"Things are good," he told Extra in February. "We've had relationships that have come and have gone and then you get to a point where you kind of meet your match and meet someone that inspires you in a way different than anybody else. I'm grateful for her and I'm happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice."

Mariano, 39, also hinted at marital bliss in an Instagram post celebrating the couple's anniversary.

"Last year I married my best," she wrote. "There aren't enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is. All I can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created."

Ventimiglia, 47, is not the only This is Us star with baby news.

Co-star Mandy Moore announced the birth of her third child last week, acknowledging that she and her husband, rocker Taylor Goldsmith, had their own "Big Three."

