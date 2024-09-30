Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 2:45 PM

Janelle Monáe to host AMC's FearFest ahead of Halloween

By Jessica Inman
Janelle Monae, pictured on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024, will host AMC's FearFest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Janelle Monae, pictured on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024, will host AMC's FearFest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Janelle Monáe is hosting AMC's FearFest, the network announced Monday.

FearFest is a celebration of horror that spotlights creepy classics and spooky new series that totals some 700 hours of content.

Advertisement

"Behind this door is a month-long bash of your favorite fears... " said Monáe in a preview. "FearFest is a celebration of all the tingles and the screams. Immerse yourself in the horror and bask in the mayhem."

In addition to Halloween staples like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Poltergeist, AMC will also release Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reed as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

And two news series will drop in October.

The Midwich Cuckoos: Village of the Damned details the fallout after an entire community blacks out.

Horror's Greatest examines the genre from the perspective of movie creators.

Monáe, who starred in Knives Out, has also gathered her film recommendations into a list, which is available to watch on AMC+.

Advertisement

"I hope you enjoy my handpicked collection of thrills, screams and eerie delights," she said.

Janelle Monáe's spectacular red carpet looks

Janelle Monáe arrives at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cardellini, Parris, more vie for Romano, Kudrow house in 'No Good Deed'
TV // 1 hour ago
Cardellini, Parris, more vie for Romano, Kudrow house in 'No Good Deed'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser for "No Good Deed" on Monday, previewing Linda Cardellini, Teyona Parris, Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, O-TFagbenle, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary and more in the series which premieres Dec. 12.
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Focus Features released the trailer for Robert Eggers' adaptation of "Nosferatu" on Monday. The film is in theaters Christmas Day.
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Production for the "Peaky Blinders" movie is officially underway, Netflix announced Monday.
Elton John shares private struggles in documentary 'Never Too Late'
Music // 3 hours ago
Elton John shares private struggles in documentary 'Never Too Late'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about Elton John on Monday.
'This is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia, model Jarah Mariano expecting baby
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'This is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia, model Jarah Mariano expecting baby
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia is expecting a child with his wife, Victoria's Secret model Jarah Mariano.
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Movies // 5 hours ago
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts will receive an Honorary César at the 50th annual César Awards in February.
Oasis announces 2025 tour dates in North America
Music // 5 hours ago
Oasis announces 2025 tour dates in North America
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Oasis has announced tour dates for the North American leg of their 2025 tour.
'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts
TV // 7 hours ago
'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "The Penguin" is the No. 1 streaming TV show and "Civil War" is the top online movie this week.
Barbra Streisand remembers 'Star is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Barbra Streisand remembers 'Star is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Barbra Streisand posted a statement on Instagram, honoring her "A Star is Born" co-star Kris Kristofferson. The actor and country singer died on Saturday.
'Noir' author Scott Huver explores darker side of Ryder, Sinatra crimes
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Noir' author Scott Huver explores darker side of Ryder, Sinatra crimes
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Scott Huver discusses his book "Beverly HIlls Noir," available Tuesday, and its mix of tragic and lighthearted crimes, including those that reveal more serious issues the deeper one looks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Singer, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88
Singer, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88
Barbra Streisand remembers 'Star is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson
Barbra Streisand remembers 'Star is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement