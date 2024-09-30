1 of 5 | Barbara Streisand is honoring the late Kris Kristofferson, her co-star in the 1976 version of "A Star is Born." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Barbra Streisand posted a statement on Instagram, honoring her A Star is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson. Grammy- and Golden Globe Award-winner Kristofferson died Saturday at the age of 88. Advertisement

No cause of death has been announced.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," Streisand wrote Sunday.

"In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen.' For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside of You,'" Streisand added. "He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."