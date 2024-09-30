Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Monica Bellucci, Trey Anastasio

TV // 1 day ago

'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday

NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Kristian Nairn told UPI the heartbreaking "Game of Thrones" scene in which his beloved character Hodor dies while heroically saving the life of young Bran Stark was as traumatic to film as it was to watch.