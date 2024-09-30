Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Monica Bellucci, Trey Anastasio

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
-- Writer Rumi in 1207
-- Pope Nicholas IV in 1227
-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861
-- Physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882
-- Writer Truman Capote in 1924
-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921
-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 93)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928
-- Musician Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 89)
-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 85)
-- Musician Marilyn McCoo (5th Dimension) in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 67)
-- Honduran President Xiomara Castro in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Trey Anastasio (Phish) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Tony Hale in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 49)
-- Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Christopher Jackson in 1975 (age 49)
-- Tennis legend Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Toni Trucks in 1980 (age 44)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 42)
-- Musician T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 22)