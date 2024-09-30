Advertisement
Sept. 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Monica Bellucci, Trey Anastasio

By UPI Staff
Monica Bellucci attends a red carpet for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28 in Italy. The actor turns 60 on September 30. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Monica Bellucci attends a red carpet for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28 in Italy. The actor turns 60 on September 30. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Writer Rumi in 1207

-- Pope Nicholas IV in 1227

-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861

-- Physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882

-- Writer Truman Capote in 1924

-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921

-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 93)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928

-- Musician Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 89)

-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Marilyn McCoo (5th Dimension) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 67)

-- Honduran President Xiomara Castro in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Trey Anastasio (Phish) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Tony Hale in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 49)

-- Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Christopher Jackson in 1975 (age 49)

-- Tennis legend Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Toni Trucks in 1980 (age 44)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 22)

