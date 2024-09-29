'Beverly Hills Cop' alum John Ashton dead at 76

1 of 2 | Cast member John Ashton attends the premiere of the comedy crime thriller "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Storyline: Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life is threatened for a family reunion that includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to uncover a conspiracy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills Cop alum John Ashton has died at the age of 76. TMZ reported Sunday that the actor died of cancer Thursday in Ft. Collins, Colo. Advertisement

"John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him," reads a statement shared by the rep.

"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him," Ashton's representative said in a statement.

"John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

Ashton played Los Angeles Police Detective Sergeant John Taggart in four Beverly Hills Cop comedies, the most recent of which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

He was also known for his roles in Some Kind of Wonderful, Midnight Run, Curly Sue, Little Big League, Gone Baby Gone, Middle Men and Once Upon a River.

