Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 28, 2024 / 9:38 AM

Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Bonneville, Whoopi Goldberg honor late Maggie Smith

By Karen Butler
Tributes are rolling in for Maggie Smith, the beloved Oscar-winning actress who died Friday at the age of 89. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI
1 of 4 | Tributes are rolling in for Maggie Smith, the beloved Oscar-winning actress who died Friday at the age of 89. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Former co-stars from some of Maggie Smith's most famous projects are paying tribute to the Oscar-winning actress, who died Friday at the age of 89.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was nine years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Daniel Radcliffe, who also starred with her in the Harry Potter film franchise, said in a statement to Variety.

Advertisement

"The other thing I knew about her was that she was a dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was 'Would you like me to call you Dame?' at which she laughed and said something to the effect of 'Don't be ridiculous!' I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films."

Advertisement

Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert, the son of Smith's Violet in the Downton Abbey TV show and films, issued a statement to the BBC upon hearing of her passing.

"Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent," Bonneville said.

"She was a true legend of her generation and, thankfully, will live on in so many magnificent screen performances."

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who co-starred in two Sister Act movies, wrote on Instagram: "Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family."

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 4 for 'Chucky' on Syfy/USA
TV // 55 minutes ago
No Season 4 for 'Chucky' on Syfy/USA
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy "Chucky" has been canceled after three seasons.
Travis Scott's 'Days Before Rodeo' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 hours ago
Travis Scott's 'Days Before Rodeo' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: St. Vincent, Mira Sorvino
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: St. Vincent, Mira Sorvino
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Musician St. Vincent turns 42 and actor Mira Sorvino turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 28.
Movie review: 'Saturday Night' a compelling 'SNL' behind-the-scenes romp
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Saturday Night' a compelling 'SNL' behind-the-scenes romp
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night," in theaters now, turns the 90 minutes before the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" into a drama as engrossing as live television.
'Dark Winds' actress Jessica Matten: 'Rez Ball' film amplifies Native voices
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Dark Winds' actress Jessica Matten: 'Rez Ball' film amplifies Native voices
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Jessica Matten told that by bringing together artists from "Reservation Dogs" and "Dark Winds," her new sports drama, "Rez Ball," spotlights a talented, growing community of Native storytellers.
Chappell Roan focuses on health, cancels weekend shows
Music // 20 hours ago
Chappell Roan focuses on health, cancels weekend shows
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan is taking a beat to focus on her wellbeing. The 26-year-old pop star was slated to perform at a weekend music festival, but canceled her performances Friday.
Kylie Minogue preps for photoshoots in 'Lights Camera Action' video
Music // 21 hours ago
Kylie Minogue preps for photoshoots in 'Lights Camera Action' video
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue has released "Lights Camera Action," the lead single on "Tension II," which drops Oct. 18.
Lady Gaga releases her new album 'Harlequin'
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Lady Gaga releases her new album 'Harlequin'
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released the album "Harlequin" on Friday to coincide with the upcoming "Joker" sequel, out Oct. 4.
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake
TV // 23 hours ago
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh and Mike Faist have signed on to star in a TV remake of the classic film "East of Eden."
'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation
TV // 23 hours ago
'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Like Water for Chocolate," a new series based on the Laura Esquivel novel, is coming to HBO and Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Avril Lavigne, Jenna Ortega
Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Avril Lavigne, Jenna Ortega
Chappell Roan focuses on health, cancels weekend shows
Chappell Roan focuses on health, cancels weekend shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement