Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Bonneville, Whoopi Goldberg honor late Maggie Smith

Tributes are rolling in for Maggie Smith, the beloved Oscar-winning actress who died Friday at the age of 89.

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Former co-stars from some of Maggie Smith's most famous projects are paying tribute to the Oscar-winning actress, who died Friday at the age of 89. "The first time I met Maggie Smith I was nine years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Daniel Radcliffe, who also starred with her in the Harry Potter film franchise, said in a statement to Variety. Advertisement

"The other thing I knew about her was that she was a dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was 'Would you like me to call you Dame?' at which she laughed and said something to the effect of 'Don't be ridiculous!' I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films."

Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert, the son of Smith's Violet in the Downton Abbey TV show and films, issued a statement to the BBC upon hearing of her passing.

"Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent," Bonneville said.

"She was a true legend of her generation and, thankfully, will live on in so many magnificent screen performances."

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who co-starred in two Sister Act movies, wrote on Instagram: "Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family."