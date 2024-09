Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: St. Vincent, Mira Sorvino

St. Vincent arrives on the red carpet at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3 in New York City. The musician turns 42 on September 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Philosopher Confucius in 551 B.C.

-- TV personality Ed Sullivan in 1901

-- Actor Marcello Mastroianni in 1924

-- Actor/animal rights advocate Brigitte Bardot in 1934 (age 90)

-- Musician Ben E. King in 1938

-- Actor Jeffrey Jones in 1946 (age 78)

-- Filmmaker John Sayles in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former congressman/Football Hall of Fame member Steve Largent in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Vernee Watson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Grant Fuhr in 1962 (age 62)

-- Bolivian President Luis Arce in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Janeane Garofalo in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Maria Canals Barrera in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Mira Sorvino in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Musician/actor Moon Zappa in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Naomi Watts in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician/actor Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Dancer/model Dita Von Teese, born Heather Sweet, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Jerrika Hinton in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician St. Vincent, born Annie Erin Clark, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

-- Actor Hilary Duff in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor/model Hana Mae Lee in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Keir Gilchrist in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Alex Landi in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Frankie Jonas in 2000 (age 24)