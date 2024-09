1 of 5 | Lady Gaga, pictured at the 81st Venice Film Festival on September 4, released an album that coincides with the upcoming "Joker" sequel. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released a new album Friday to coincide with the upcoming Joker sequel. The music icon described Harlequin as "a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux" in a social media post Tuesday. Gaga stars with Joaquin Phoenix in the film, which opens in theaters Oct. 4.

Listeners will recognize many tracks on Harlequin, as Lady Gaga covers classics like "Good Morning," "That's Life," and "If My Friends Could See Me Now."

A post announcing the release accumulated well over 800 comments and thousands of likes and re-shares within the first several hours.

"Album of the year," one fan wrote. "Your vocals are insane."

Fans raved over the new songs on YouTube, too.

Listeners who played "Good Morning" said it had a "classic Disney" feel.

One commenter suggested that late singer Tony Bennett, who collaborated with Lady Gaga on two albums, "would be very proud."



Gaga will release her seventh studio album in February, Variety reports, and that project's first single is set to drop in October.

On Wednesday, the pop singer posted a music video in which she identifies as the Joker as she walks through the Louvre in Paris.

