Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Avril Lavigne, Jenna Ortega

1 of 2 | Avril Lavigne performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts at Area15 in Las Vegas on September 24, 2022. The singer turns 40 on September 27. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- Statesman Samuel Adams in 1722

-- Political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1840

-- Former U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin, D-N.C., in 1896

-- Actor Jayne Meadows in 1919

-- Filmmaker Arthur Penn in 1922

-- Actor William Conrad in 1920

-- Actor Wilford Brimley in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Kathy Whitworth in 1939

-- Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, emir of Kuwait, in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Randy Bachman (Guess Who/Bachman-Turner Overdrive) in 1943 (age 81)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Liz Torres in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in 1947

-- Actor Adolfo "A" Martinez in 1948 (age 76)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor/musician Shaun Cassidy in 1958 (age 66)

-- Gold medal-winning speed skater Beth Heiden in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) in 1964 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Musician Mark Calderon (Color Me Badd) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Indira Varma in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI

-- Actor Anna Camp in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Avril Lavigne in 1984 (age 40)

-- Model/actor Arielle Vandenberg in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Thomas Mann in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Jenna Ortega in 2002 (age 22)