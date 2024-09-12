Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 2:20 PM

Sundance Film Festival considers 2027 move to Boulder, Cincinnati

By Fred Topel
The Egyptian Theater is one of the Park City, Utah, venues for the Sundance Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
The Egyptian Theater is one of the Park City, Utah, venues for the Sundance Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Sundance Institute announced Thursday that it has narrowed down the search for potential homes for 2027 festivals and beyond to three cities. The Institute is considering Boulder, Colo., Cincinnati or remaining in Park City, Utah.

The decision will be announced in 2025 after the next festival which runs Jan. 23 - Feb. 2. The Institute had engaged a Request for Proposal process from potential host cities.

Festival Director and Head of Public Programming Eugene Hernandez said the festival is considering each city's "possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival."

Governors of each state and mayors of each city made statements. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson hope the festival remains.

"With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues, and warm hospitality, we're ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage," they said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis emphasized the state's creative communities and economy.

"Here in Colorado we cherish our creative communities, the jobs they create, and the economic contributions they make to our entire state," Polis said. "The Sundance Film Festival would perfectly complement the work and creative activity already happening here in Colorado."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Film Cincinnati President and CEO Kristen Schlotman emphasized the city's arts scene and venues.

"We believe Cincinnati's dedication to the arts, hospitality, and historic theaters make it a great fit," they said, emphasizing their "dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue."

UPI has covered the Sundance Film Festival since 2020 and has applied to cover the 2025 festival again.

