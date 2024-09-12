Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 11:51 AM

'Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' trailer gives overview of game

By Annie Martin

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom that gives an overview of the upcoming video game.

Echoes of Wisdom is a new title in the Legend of Zelda franchise and the first Nintendo-developed Zelda game to feature Princess Zelda as the main protagonist.

Advertisement

"Step into the role of Princess Zelda and set out on a journey to save the kingdom of Hyrule. Create echoes -- imitations of useful objects and fallen foes -- take on the swordfighter form, and step into rifts to explore dungeons in the Still World. Zelda's wisdom and your creativity are the keys to unlocking this adventure!" an official description reads.

The trailer teases Gerudo Desert, Faron Wetlands, Eldin Volcano, Jabul Waters and other locations, along with their "unique denizens."

Zelda is seen teaming up with the "ethereal creature" Tri to save Link, the King of Hyrule, and others who have been swallowed up by mysterious rifts. Players will use the magical Tri Rod to solve puzzles and traverse the world.

Nintendo officially announced Echoes of Wisdom during its Nintendo Direct presentation in June.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases Sept. 26 on Nintendo Switch consoles and is available for pre-order now.

Advertisement

A previous teaser introduces Zelda's swordfighter form.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Couple tries to find missing daughter in dark comedy 'Where's Wanda?'
TV // 3 minutes ago
Couple tries to find missing daughter in dark comedy 'Where's Wanda?'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV is teasing a new dark comedy series that shows the lengths a couple will go to while trying to find their missing teenage daughter.
Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan to voice characters in 'Almost Christmas Story'
Movies // 58 minutes ago
Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan to voice characters in 'Almost Christmas Story'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "An Almost Christmas Story," starring the voices of Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan and John C. Reilly, will land on Disney+ in time for the holiday season.
'Wicked' teaser showcases Ariana Grande's Glinda
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Wicked' teaser showcases Ariana Grande's Glinda
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande takes the spotlight in a promo for "Wicked," a new film based on the Broadway musical.
Glen Powell: 'Best Man's Ghostwriter' mines wedding anxiety for laughs
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Glen Powell: 'Best Man's Ghostwriter' mines wedding anxiety for laughs
NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Glen Powell told UPI pretty much anyone who has been involved in a wedding will be able to relate to the emotion and anxiety he mines for laughs in his new Audible Original, "The Best Man's Ghostwriter."
Drew McIntyre, Marko Zaror learned new skills for 'Killer's Game'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Drew McIntyre, Marko Zaror learned new skills for 'Killer's Game'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- WWE superstar Drew McIntyre and martial artist Marko Zaror discuss how "The Killer's Game," in theaters Friday, added to their repertoire.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: RM, Jennifer Nettles
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: RM, Jennifer Nettles
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Musician RM turns 30 and musician Jennifer Nettles turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 12.
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift won Video of the Year at the 40th MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, Wednesday on the UBS Arena stage in New York.
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Frankie Beverly, a native Philadelphian and founder of the band Maze, died Tuesday at age 77, his family announced on social media Wednesday without saying how or where he died.
'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy
TV // 20 hours ago
'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Diana," a new series starring Matilda De Angelis, is coming to Prime Video.
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell to appear in Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell to appear in Season 3
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The upcoming season of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will focus on how viewers can "choose joy."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement