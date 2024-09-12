Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom that gives an overview of the upcoming video game.

Echoes of Wisdom is a new title in the Legend of Zelda franchise and the first Nintendo-developed Zelda game to feature Princess Zelda as the main protagonist.

"Step into the role of Princess Zelda and set out on a journey to save the kingdom of Hyrule. Create echoes -- imitations of useful objects and fallen foes -- take on the swordfighter form, and step into rifts to explore dungeons in the Still World. Zelda's wisdom and your creativity are the keys to unlocking this adventure!" an official description reads.

The trailer teases Gerudo Desert, Faron Wetlands, Eldin Volcano, Jabul Waters and other locations, along with their "unique denizens."

Zelda is seen teaming up with the "ethereal creature" Tri to save Link, the King of Hyrule, and others who have been swallowed up by mysterious rifts. Players will use the magical Tri Rod to solve puzzles and traverse the world.

Nintendo officially announced Echoes of Wisdom during its Nintendo Direct presentation in June.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases Sept. 26 on Nintendo Switch consoles and is available for pre-order now.

A previous teaser introduces Zelda's swordfighter form.