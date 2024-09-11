Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 8:14 PM / Updated at 8:43 PM

MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Post Malone score early win

By Ben Hooper
Lenny Kravitz arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
1 of 5 | Lenny Kravitz arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Post Malone collected the first award at the 40th MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, Wednesday in New York.

The first award of the night, Best Collaboration, went to Swift and Malone for "Fortnight." The award was presented by Flavor Flav and gymnast Jordan Chiles, who was presented with a clock by the Public Enemy rapper to replace her revoked Bronze Medal.

Advertisement

The presentation was followed by a performance of "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," by Karol G.

Thai pop star Lisa then took the stage to perform her songs "I'm a New Woman" and "Rockstar."

She was followed by Shawn Mendes, playing "Nobody Knows, and Teddy Swims, performing "Lose Control."

Eminem earlier kicked off the show when he took the stage at UBS Arena in New York to perform "Houdini," from his album The Death of Slim Shady, while flanked by dozens of lookalikes. He was then joined virtually by Jelly Roll for a performance of "Somebody Save Me," from the same album.

Advertisement

The VMAs are voted on by fans, with the voting for Best New Artist remaining active during the show. The nominees are Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year. Post Malone follows with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Taylor Swift.

The Video of the Year nominees are: "We Can't Be Friends" by Ariana Grande, "Lunch" by Billie Eilish, "Paint the Town Red" by Doja Cat, "Houdini" by Eminem, "Snooze" by SZA and "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Katy Perry is slated to receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Stars walk the red carpet at 2024 MTV VMAs

Chappell Roan arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Roan will be performing and is nominated for Best New Artist, Performance of the Year, Best Trending Video and Song of the Summer. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Frankie Beverly, a native Philadelphian and founder of the band Maze, died Tuesday at age 77, his family announced on social media Wednesday without saying how or where he died.
'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy
TV // 5 hours ago
'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Diana," a new series starring Matilda De Angelis, is coming to Prime Video.
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell to appear in Season 3
TV // 5 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell to appear in Season 3
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The upcoming season of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will focus on how viewers can "choose joy."
Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Tyla are VMAs Best New Artist finalists
Music // 6 hours ago
Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Tyla are VMAs Best New Artist finalists
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla are the finalists for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' cast as Lady in Silver
TV // 8 hours ago
Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' cast as Lady in Silver
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Wednesday that Yerin Ha will join "Bridgerton" Season 4 as Sophie, also known as the Lady in Silver.
Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards
TV // 8 hours ago
Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Vir Das will host the International Emmys in New York City in November.
Billboard Latin Music week to include panels from Thalia, Yandel
Music // 9 hours ago
Billboard Latin Music week to include panels from Thalia, Yandel
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Billboard's Latin Music Week will feature panels from Thalia, Eden Muñoz and Yandel.
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 10 hours ago
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The MTV Video Music Awards will take place Wednesday at UBS Arena in New York.
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Music // 10 hours ago
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl shared baby news Monday. His fourth child has arrived, but the baby's mother is not his wife of more than two decades.
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
TV // 16 hours ago
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges discusses returning for "The Old Man" Season 2, premiering Thursday on FX and Hulu, and which movie roles he'd like to get another shot at.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner pay tribute to late James Earl Jones
Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner pay tribute to late James Earl Jones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement