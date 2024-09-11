MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Post Malone score early win

1 of 5 | Lenny Kravitz arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Post Malone collected the first award at the 40th MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, Wednesday in New York. The first award of the night, Best Collaboration, went to Swift and Malone for "Fortnight." The award was presented by Flavor Flav and gymnast Jordan Chiles, who was presented with a clock by the Public Enemy rapper to replace her revoked Bronze Medal. Advertisement

The presentation was followed by a performance of "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," by Karol G.

Thai pop star Lisa then took the stage to perform her songs "I'm a New Woman" and "Rockstar."

She was followed by Shawn Mendes, playing "Nobody Knows, and Teddy Swims, performing "Lose Control."

Eminem earlier kicked off the show when he took the stage at UBS Arena in New York to perform "Houdini," from his album The Death of Slim Shady, while flanked by dozens of lookalikes. He was then joined virtually by Jelly Roll for a performance of "Somebody Save Me," from the same album.

Advertisement

The VMAs are voted on by fans, with the voting for Best New Artist remaining active during the show. The nominees are Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year. Post Malone follows with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Taylor Swift.

The Video of the Year nominees are: "We Can't Be Friends" by Ariana Grande, "Lunch" by Billie Eilish, "Paint the Town Red" by Doja Cat, "Houdini" by Eminem, "Snooze" by SZA and "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Katy Perry is slated to receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her greatest hits.

