Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Charles Kelley, Brian De Palma

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Writer O. Henry, born William Sydney Porter, in 1862
-- Writer D.H. Lawrence in 1885
-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913
-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917
-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924
-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935
-- American astronaut Robert Crippen in 1937 (age 87)
-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 84)
-- Actor/musician Lola Falana in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead) in 1943 (age 81)
-- Musician Leo Kottke (Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) in 1953 (age 71)
-- Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor John Hawkes in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Anne Ramsay in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 62)
-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor/musician Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Laura Wright in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Jonny Buckland (Coldplay) in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Charles Kelley (Lady A) in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Elizabeth Henstridge in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 35)