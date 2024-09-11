Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Charles Kelley, Brian De Palma

By UPI Staff
Charles Kelley arrives for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. The musician turns 43 on September 11. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 2 | Charles Kelley arrives for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. The musician turns 43 on September 11. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Writer O. Henry, born William Sydney Porter, in 1862

-- Writer D.H. Lawrence in 1885

-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913

-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924

-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935

-- American astronaut Robert Crippen in 1937 (age 87)

-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor/musician Lola Falana in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Leo Kottke (Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
-- Actor John Hawkes in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Anne Ramsay in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 62)

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor/musician Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Laura Wright in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Jonny Buckland (Coldplay) in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Charles Kelley (Lady A) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Elizabeth Henstridge in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 35)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

